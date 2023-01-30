Holland will include combating hatred for sexual orientation and disability in its Constitution

Scritto il Andrea Sanna
Holland will include combating hatred for sexual orientation and disability in its Constitution

The Dutch Parliament has voted in favor of amendments to Article 1 of the Constitution

An amendment to Article 1 of the Constitution to prohibit discrimination toward sexual orientation and disability.

Jan. 27 in remembrance of the extermination of homosexuals

And now, after a favorable vote (56 votes in favor to 15 votes against) the amendment to Article 1 will have to be finally approved by the sovereign, King Willem Alexander.

It will come into effect after publication in the Staatscourant.

In the UK, 1 in 5 LGBTQ+ people have undergone conversion practices

Before this historic and revolutionary decision by the Dutch Parliament, Article 1 of the Constitution stated that every citizen- even if a foreigner- “deserves equal treatment under equal circumstances” regarding political and religious beliefs, ethnicity, and gender.

And with the new approval, the following will be added: sexual orientation and physical and mental abilities.

European Court of Human Rights to Russia: ‘Recognize same-sex unions’

A revolution that has been awaited 12 years because of the long bureaucratic path to approval of each amendment.

Dutch LGBTQ+ associations have warmly welcomed the approval of this historic amendment, “A historic victory for rainbow people.

****** What’s New in the Bookstore ******

A Breeze In The Darkness: A collection of seven short stories. An unexpected call for help from a youthful friend will plunge you into a haunted house. A woman desperate to find her true life will take you to the dark side of madness. Small warning: never anger the ladies in black. Not every book was written to be read. One, in particular, was meant to remain hidden in the flames of Hell. The mirror symbol of vanity, love, and revenge. A road. A community. An avenger returned to purify the place of his youth. Seven short stories to be read like a breeze from the darkness.
Ebook 0.99 $ Buy it!

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

A note to our visitors

This website has updated its privacy policy in compliance with changes to European Union data protection law, for all members globally. We’ve also updated our Privacy Policy to give you more information about your rights and responsibilities with respect to your privacy and personal information. Please read this to review the updates about which cookies we use and what information we collect on our site. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our updated privacy policy.

Tema Seamless Keith, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Notifiche Push - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario