Holland will include combating hatred for sexual orientation and disability in its Constitution

The Dutch Parliament has voted in favor of amendments to Article 1 of the Constitution

An amendment to Article 1 of the Constitution to prohibit discrimination toward sexual orientation and disability.

And now, after a favorable vote (56 votes in favor to 15 votes against) the amendment to Article 1 will have to be finally approved by the sovereign, King Willem Alexander.

It will come into effect after publication in the Staatscourant.

Before this historic and revolutionary decision by the Dutch Parliament, Article 1 of the Constitution stated that every citizen- even if a foreigner- “deserves equal treatment under equal circumstances” regarding political and religious beliefs, ethnicity, and gender.

And with the new approval, the following will be added: sexual orientation and physical and mental abilities.

A revolution that has been awaited 12 years because of the long bureaucratic path to approval of each amendment.

Dutch LGBTQ+ associations have warmly welcomed the approval of this historic amendment, “A historic victory for rainbow people.“

