Spain moving toward self-determination for transgender citizens

“The most important milestone for trans people in 44 years of democracy” Mar Cambrollè (65) Transgender woman and LGBTQ+ activist since Franco’s dictatorship

The Lower House of the Spanish Parliament has approved the Bill that would allow transgender citizens self-determination.

It means-if it becomes Law-that all transgender citizens will change their legal gender on their identification documents without psychological or medical evaluation from age 14 and up.

Before it becomes a Law, it will have to pass through the Senate and is talked about in the first weeks of 2023.

And should it be passed, Spain will be the first country to protect transgender minors. In fact, in 9 countries (In Scotland, Parliament is about to pass a similar Law on self-determination for transgender people) and Argentina, the Law applies only and only to adults.