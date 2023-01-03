Spain moving toward self-determination for transgender citizens

“The most important milestone for trans people in 44 years of democracy” Mar Cambrollè (65) Transgender woman and LGBTQ+ activist since Franco’s dictatorship
The Lower House of the Spanish Parliament has approved the Bill that would allow transgender citizens self-determination.
Usa, l’Indiana e la ‘Dont’t Say Gay, Dont’s Say Trans’ della Florida
It means-if it becomes Law-that all transgender citizens will change their legal gender on their identification documents without psychological or medical evaluation from age 14 and up.
Before it becomes a Law, it will have to pass through the Senate and is talked about in the first weeks of 2023.
Scotland, its Trans Self-Determination Bill is not a danger to women
And should it be passed, Spain will be the first country to protect transgender minors. In fact, in 9 countries (In Scotland, Parliament is about to pass a similar Law on self-determination for transgender people) and Argentina, the Law applies only and only to adults.