Triathlon, stricter rules for transgender women

World Triathlon-the international governing body-has approved stricter rules for transgender women athletes

Big changes in the Triathlon world for transgender female athletes. Transgender women will be able to continue to compete, but with new rules that will apply only to international competitions.

Some changed rules concern-for example-the time in which testosterone must be lowered, which increases from 1 to 2 years, and also increases the waiting time after competing in the male category (from 1 to 4 years).

”To compete in the female category in an elite or age-group Triathlon competition, a transgender athlete must prove that the athlete’s serum testosterone concentration has been less than 2.5 Nmol/1 for a period of at least 24 months. Also, 48 months must have elapsed since the transgender athlete competed as a male in any sports competition.”

It made a decision that was rendered by the World Triathlon after 1 year of work and consultations with all committees. A revolution that does not exclude trans women athletes from international competitions, as happened in other sports disciplines such as swimming, which banned transgender swimmers from competing in the women’s category at the international level. It also decided to create a particular category for all transgender swimmers.