Volleyball Italy, the LGBTQ+ symbol for the first time on the national team

The Italian national team will wear a jersey with the rainbow LGBQT+ civil rights logo

This is a historic turning point in Italian sport. For the first time, an Italian national team will take to the field with the LGBTQ+ flag on their game uniforms.

A rainbow revolution started by Italvolley, and so the players of the national team, led respectively by CT Davide Mazzanti and Fefè De Giorgi will wear the new uniform on the occasion of the ‘Final eight Volleyball National league’ scheduled in the coming days.

The background of the DHL sponsor has changed from yellow to rainbow. This in brief is the novelty in the jersey.

Someone officially presented the jersey during a meeting between the Minister of Equal Opportunities and Family, Elena Bonetti, FederVolleyball President Giuseppe Manfredi, and Azzurri setter Simone Giannelli.

The latter stated that: ”The message we want to send out is that sport can be a valuable tool to make people aware of the issue of inclusion. It is now increasingly important to promote a culture of respect, diversity, and overcoming all forms of discrimination. The hope of the Italian national team is to be able to make their contribution in this great game, in which all people are called upon to be a team”.

We hope this is only the beginning and that other Italian national teams from other sports will follow FederVolley’s example.

